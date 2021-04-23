Maharashtra: Teachers urge education dept to declare summer break dates

Teachers in schools and junior colleges across the state have urged the education department to declare the dates for concluding the current semester and start of summer break this year.

Many teachers have recently urged officials to give clarity about ending the current semester after the government announced that students from Classes 1 to 8 and 11 shall be promoted to the next class without exams. “Now that all students have been promoted, we are hoping that the end of semester is announced soon. We are seeing a very low attendance as it is. We hope here is some break in between before the new semester begins,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of Teachers Democratic Front.

The Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organization (MRJCTO) also wrote to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad requesting the declaration of summer break for teachers. “As you are aware that many states have declared summer vacation for teachers and students, but the government of Maharashtra has not declared it yet. We request you to ensure that summer vacation is declared for junior college teachers with immediate effect,” stated the letter.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages.

Usually, summer vacations begin for teachers from May 2 and schools under the state board reopen for the new academic year from the second week of June. With the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams, teachers might have to work in May and June this year. “We hope that at least we get a few days off before that,” said a teacher.