Maharashtra wants reservation cases of other states to be clubbed with Maratha quota petition
After seeking the intervention by the Centre in the ongoing hearing on Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government has now decided to approach other states to club all the petitions regarding reservation for a collective decision. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is expected to write to CMs of other states, which are facing legal battle on reservation, to join hands for early redressal.
Maharashtra government convened a meeting on Monday of the senior counsel representing defendants including Maratha community organisations to chalk out the strategy ahead of hearing in the Apex court from January 25. During the meeting held at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, the senior counsels discussed the role of the Central government about reservation cases from various states.
Public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan after the meeting said that the government has already decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister for intervention. “Besides the Central government, if the states whose reservation cases are pending in the Apex court should demand to club these cases for collective hearing. It will expedite the legal process,” he said.
According to legal experts, who attended the meeting on Monday, said that the Central government’s intervention will help in resolving contentious issues related to the 50% cap on reservation, state government’s authority to award reservation in exceptional and extraordinary circumstances. The experts also suggested to the Maharashtra government that in the wake of the 102th amendment of the Constitution, state rights have come under doubts and that the inclusion of the reservation in the 9th schedule too needs to be discussed.
“We had a detailed discussion on various aspects including the provisions in articles 15 and 16, provisions of schedule 9 of the Constitution, constitutional validity of the reservation and effect of the reservation given to economically weaker sections. We will chalk out a procedural and substantive strategy within a week for the hearing in the Apex court,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior counsel.
