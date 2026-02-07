Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government will announce seven new industrial policies for sectors, including textiles, pharma and footwear, in the coming months to boost growth. Maharashtra will unveil seven new industrial policies to boost growth: Fadnavis

He was speaking after the inauguration of the International Business Conclave at the Advantage Vidarbha 2026 in Nagpur, organised by the Association for Industrial Development .

Maharashtra is currently a fast-growing state, and among all its regions, Vidarbha is witnessing rapid development, he said. In Maharashtra, Memorandums of Understanding are not merely signed on paper but are being implemented on the ground, he said.

The state government is focusing more on policy-led growth, and its Global Capability Centres Policy, Gems And Jewellery Policy, and Bamboo Industry Policy are among the best in the country, he said.

The government will announce seven new industrial policies in the next two to three months, said the CM. They include Textiles and Apparel Policy; Leather and Footwear Policy; Electronics and Fab Policy; Aerospace and Defence Policy; MSME Policy; Pharmaceutical Biotech and Medical Devices Policy; Circular Economy and Bio-Plastic Policy.

Policy-led growth will be the mantra of Maharashtra, he said.

Organisers AID said in a release that three major MoUs with a collective potential value of ₹10,831 crore were signed on the second day of Advantage Vidarbha.

The first MoU was signed between MahaMetro and CARE Hospitals, under which the latter will invest ₹631 crore. Another MoU was signed between the state and Galaxy Solar Company, which will invest ₹10,000 crore in the manufacturing of solar cells and battery storage systems. The third MoU was signed between the state and telecom tower manufacturing company GR Infrastructure, which announced an investment of ₹200 crore, it said.

