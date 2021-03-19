Maharashtra: Board to announce guidelines for SSC, HSC exams in two days

Ahead of Class 10 and 12 state board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release a set of detailed guidelines within two days on the conduct of exams amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

On Thursday, the board also urged parents not to believe in rumours regarding the exams that had recently surfaced on social media. “The expert committee that is planning the conduct of exams in the state has given its recommendations and a set of guidelines will be released soon. However, there are a lot of unverified reports pertaining to the structure and conduct of exams that are doing the rounds in the media and on social media which we want to dismiss. All official communication shall be shared with schools and parents soon,” stated the board.

With exams drawing close, a lot of speculation regarding how they will be held has been doing the rounds on social media. For instance, a message stating that the board has decided to bring down the passing criteria from 35% to 25% has been circulated. Similarly, some reports also suggested that this year, students will be allowed to write their exam papers from their schools instead of the centres that are allotted to them every year.

Officials at the education department have however said that these were merely suggestions that came from various stakeholders and are being studied. “Parents should not panic and believe in any of this until there is an official word from the board,” said a senior official.

The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021, SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20. Results of HSC will be out in July and for SSC in August.