Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation is improving with every week, but danger not over

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 10,891 Covid-19 infections, pushing the count to 5,852,891. The tally of active cases further dipped to 167,927 as 16,577 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state saw 295 casualties, taking the toll to 101,172. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 32 deaths. The district recorded 28 deaths, while the city reported four fatalities. It was followed by Ratnagiri and Satara with 27 and 26 casualties respectively. Mumbai reported 682 cases, taking its tally to 712,055. It also recorded seven fatalities, taking the toll to 15,006.

The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is improving. For the past five days, it is reporting fewer than 15,000 cases and the average daily cases of the past week (June 1-7) have also dropped to 13,586. In the previous week (May 25 to 31), it was recorded at 20,696 cases. whereas the average daily cases of May was 36,820, according to figures released by the state health department.

In the past eight days, it has reported 105,999 cases and 2,340 casualties.

However, experts are of the view that the danger is yet to pass as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed and people are not following Covid-appropriate protocol.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor on Covid-19 and former director-general of health services, said if the existing decline in daily infections is not maintained till the end of this month, then the state will be in trouble

“To be in a safe zone, we have to either vaccinate 60% to 70% of the total population and if that is not possible, then the entire population should wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate protocol diligently. In our case both are not happening. Since the past two

days, people are behaving as though the coronavirus has died and they are crowding in public places,” Dr Salunkhe said.

“The state government has given relaxations as the number of daily cases is going down, but this has to be maintained till June-end. If not, then we are in trouble. This is because if Pune, for example, is reporting 700 to 800 cases a day then it means daily 7,000 to 8,000 new people are getting infected there as it is believed that one patient infects around ten people. We need to be very careful,” he added.

Experts have already predicted the possibility of a third wave that is likely to hit the state by July or August.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also directed the local administrations to be prepared for a possible third

wave, considering the shortage of oxygen and medical facilities.

From June 7, the state government has imposed a fiv- level unlock plan and districts and cities are given relaxations based on the positivity rate and oxygen-bed occupancy. Those areas coming under level one are free of all restrictions.

In the past 24 hours, the state had tested 211,042 samples and had a positivity rate of 5.16%.

However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 15.86%, according to data issued by the state health department on Tuesday