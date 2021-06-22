Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases soar to 8,470, new deaths at 188

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,473 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), over 2,000 more than Monday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the overall number of Covid-19 cases in the state went up to 5,987,521. As many as 2,16,861 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

The number of people who died due to the infection also shot up to 188, taking the state's total death toll to 1,18,795.

As many as 57,42,258 have recovered from the disease so far, with 9,043 of them being discharged on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

In the Mumbai, the state's capital city, 568 fresh cases were recorded, which pushed the total number of infection to 7,21,099. Ten people lost their lives and the death count stood at 15,315.

On Monday, the state had recorded a fall in the number of cases and deaths due to the viral infection. As many as 6,270 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded, while the number of people succumbing to the disease over the previous 24 hours on the day stood at 94.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday administered a record 5.52 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, breaking its previous record of inoculating 5.34 lakh people on April 26, a senior official said, according to news agency PTI. The state, till 8pm on Tuesday, had given 5,52,909 doses, and the actual figure could increase further, according to additional chief secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas.

With this, the total number of doses administered in Maharashtra stands at 2.85 crore, the official added.