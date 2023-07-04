Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 15 killed in Maharashtra's Dhule after truck hits 4 vehicles, rams into hotel. CCTV footage inside

15 killed in Maharashtra's Dhule after truck hits 4 vehicles, rams into hotel. CCTV footage inside

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 04, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Maharashtra accident news: The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said.

Maharashtra's Dhule accident: A container hit several vehicles and later got overturned. (ANI)
The accident took place at around 10:45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said earlier. The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

