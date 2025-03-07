Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra’s economy to grow at 7.3%, says state economic survey

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 07, 2025 06:06 PM IST

The growth rate in the key services sector, which drives the state growth, is expected to decline to 7.8% in the current fiscal from 8.3% last year

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3% in 2024-25, as compared to 7.1% in the last financial year, the state’s economic survey tabled in the Maharashtra assembly on Friday said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar arrives for the Budget session of the state assembly in Mumbai. (PTI)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar arrives for the Budget session of the state assembly in Mumbai. (PTI)

The growth rate in the key services sector, which drives the state growth, is expected to drop to 7.8% in the current fiscal from 8.3% last year, though agriculture and industries sectors are expected to grow at 8.7% and 4.9% respectively, from 3.3 and 6.2% last year respectively.

The state GDP rose to 4531,518 crore from 4055,847 crore last year, while the per capita income of the state grew to 3.09 lakh from 2.78 lakh last year. Twelve of the state’s 36 districts, however, remain below the national per capita income of 1.89 lakh in 2023-24.

Maharashtra’s per capita income is still behind Tamil Nadu ( 3.14 lakh), Karnataka ( 3.32 lakh), Gujarat ( 2.98 lakh), Telangana ( 3.57 lakh) as per figures of the last financial year.

The estimated growth of the agriculture and allied activities in 2024-25 is expected to be the highest in the last four years. It was 11.6% in 2020-21.

The state government’s revenue is expected to increase to 4.99 lakh crore from the preliminary estimate of 4.86 lakh crore last year. The revenue deficit, however, is expected to be 20,051 crore in the current financial year while the revenue deficit to GSDP will be 0.4%. The fiscal deficit to GSDP will be 2.4% and debt to GSDP will be 17.3% respectively.

According to the document, Metro Line 1 (Versova to Ghatkopar) saw the ridership of 500,000 a day in 2024-25, while line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar-Andheri E) witnessed daily ridership of 152,000. The first phase of Metro 3 between Aarey and BKC has a ridership of 21,693 a day.

“By September end last year, the internet subscriber base in the state was 11.06 crore, while mobile connections were 12.56 crore. 17,552 households have Wi-Fi hotspot and 38,717 access points are available in the state,” the report has stated.

The state government spent 17,506 crore on Ladki Bahin scheme till December 2024 to 23.8 million people.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On