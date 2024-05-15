MahaRERA mandates self-declaration of project quality by developers

Mumbai: In a bid to ensure homebuyers get better quality homes, the Maharashtra Real Estate Agency (MahaRERA), has floated a draft regulation where developers will now have to provide self-certification declaration for project quality assurance and provide detailed information on the project’s technical aspect. HT Image

It has proposed an annual self-declaration of quality assurance based on multiple parameters such as structural design, stability, testing, quality of input material, workmanship, and fire safety measures, among other aspects.

The draft is published on MahaRERA’s website and will be open till May 23 for suggestions.

A MahaRERA spokesperson said that every developer claims their project is the best in every aspect; however, construction quality remains one of the main factors. The construction quality of a project depends on multiple technical and engineering parameters like soil testing, structural stability, quality of raw material, seismic resistance and flood control need to be addressed, said the spokesperson. Achieving good construction quality is only possible if the real estate project’s promoter is stringent at each construction stage.

In December 2023, the housing regularity body drafted a consultation paper on the measures for better quality homes and preventing homebuyer complaints like defects in construction or sub-standard construction quality. Based on the information received, a fresh document was drafted. Now it is proposed that during the initial phases, abiding by the new regulations will be optional.

The names of those developers voluntarily adopting the system will be put up on the MahaRERA website and will assist in adding credence to their reputation towards potential homebuyers, said the draft. Once the transition phase is over, it will become mandatory for all the developers to follow suit, the spokesperson said.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 has a provision on defect liability. The law safeguards the flat purchaser’s rights by making a developer accountable for rectifying any structural defects at their own expense which is brought to notice within the initial five years. These must be solved within 30 days, the spokesperson added.

While the MahaRERA Act provides remedial measures for defects and complaint rectification; however, it is essential to protect the flat buyers’ interests. Therefore, there is a need to have processes and standards to minimise the occurrence of defects.