Maha’s commercial LPG quota hiked to 50% of pre-war level

Mumbai: The Centre has approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG for Maharashtra from March 23, raising the total supply to 50% of the pre-crisis level, in a move expected to provide relief to hotels, restaurants and the food processing sector facing shortages. Thane, India - March -16, 2026:Against the backdrop of the IranÐIsrael war, a shortage of commercial LPG gas is being felt across the country. Hotel owners in Thane are now facing a serious financial crisis due to the situation. For the past four to five days, the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been completely stopped. As a result, many hotels have been forced to shut down their kitchens, and such scenes are currently being seen Manpada in Thane,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, March -16, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the state government, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG for Maharashtra in a letter dated March 21 to all chief secretaries. The state had earlier been receiving 30% supply, and from March 23, the allocation will increase to 50% of the pre-crisis level until further orders.

The additional 20% allocation will be prioritised for hotels, dhabas, restaurants, industrial canteens, and the food processing and dairy sectors. Subsidised canteens, community kitchens, and schemes for migrant workers run by the state government and local self-government bodies will also benefit, the state food and civil supplies department said in a press note.

The move comes after many hotels and food establishments were facing the threat of closure due to the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. The state government said the increased allocation is expected to ease supply constraints and provide relief to the food business sector.

However, businesses will be required to register with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and apply for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to obtain gas supply, the department said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also taken key decisions regarding kerosene distribution. Pending kerosene licences will be treated as renewed without any fees, and authorities have been directed to immediately transfer licences to legal heirs in case of the licensee’s death.

In villages where no retail kerosene licence holders are available, fair price shop dealers will be designated as retail kerosene licence holders and licences will be issued to them accordingly.

A government circular dated March 20 issued instructions to all district collectors regarding the approval, renewal, and transfer of retail, hawker, semi-wholesale, and wholesale kerosene licences.