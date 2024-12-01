Mahayuti swearing-in on Dec 5, all eyes on Eknath Shinde’s next move

The new Mahayuti government, which swept to power with a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections, will be sworn in at a grand event in Mumbai on December 5. The swearing-in will take place even as the standoff between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over sharing of power in the government is yet to be resolved. All eyes are on Shinde, who has kept everyone, including the BJP, guessing about his next move. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Thane, Maharashtra. (File)(PTI)

The swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Azad Maidan, will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement was made by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on social media. There is no formal announcement on the chief minister-designate yet.

“Oath taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, on Thursday, December 5, at 5 pm, at Azad Maidan, Mumbai,” Bawankule said in a post on his social media handle.

The ceremony will also be attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, and top leaders and chief ministers of the ruling NDA coalition. Other venues such as Wankhede stadium, Brabourne stadium, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Shivaji Park were considered before Azad Maidan was chosen.

Bawankule’s announcement came as a surprise for Sena leaders, who said the BJP had decided on December 5 unilaterally, without consulting its allies, the Shiv Sena or NCP. Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “Leaders of all the three parties i.e. Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, should have announced (the timing of the swearing-in). But it’s possible that the BJP had consulted the CM before announcing the venue and date.”

Meanwhile, outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde, who earlier this week announced that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah would be acceptable to him and his party, has conceded the chief minister’s post. The BJP leadership has given him the option to join the government as deputy chief minister but he is also insisting on being given the home department, a pivotal portfolio which includes governing the police. The BJP has denied his request.

Shinde on Friday abruptly left for his hometown in Satara district, postponing discussions with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The three leaders were to meet to work out details of government formation over the weekend. His party said he was unwell and needed rest. A doctor attending on him told the media that Shinde had developed a fever, a throat infection and a cold, and has been put on an intravenous drip. Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said no discussions were held on Saturday as his father was away in his hometown, and he would return on Sunday.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed that Shinde had taken ill as he was upset at the turn of events. “He is deeply upset that he has been denied the CM’s post. He was made chief minister in 2022 only because he split the Shiv Sena,” Raut remarked.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde called on party national president J P Nadda. Party sources said the BJP leadership is assessing the situation, especially in the context of talk that the party is replacing a Maratha chief minister with a Bramhin leader (Fadnavis). The party leadership is also seeking the views of state BJP leaders on Cabinet formation.

Meanwhile, the administration has begun preparations for the new government. The Winter Session of the state legislature is likely to be held in Nagpur from December 16 to 24, and the legislature secretariat, Nagpur collectorate, Nagpur city police, and local public works department, have begun preparations.