‘Shiv Sena, NCP slaves of Modi, Shah’, says Sanjay Raut; predicts who will be next Maharashtra CM

Amid suspense over the new Maharashtra chief minister pick, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at BJP's Mahayuti partners Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, calling their parties 'sub-companies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut argued that this Mahayuti alliance had restricted Shiv Sena and NCP's ability to make decisions.

The Sena (UBT) leader claimed the Mahayuti alliance “restricted” Shiv Sena and NCP's ability to choose an independent candidate for the Maharashtra CM post.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi will decide the CM. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar cannot make decisions for their parties on their own. These two parties are slaves of Amit Shah and PM Modi and are sub-companies of the BJP," Raut was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sanjay Raut on who should be Maharashtra's next CM

Alleging that the BJP “holds expertise in breaking up parties” to form a government, Raut said, "Currently, the BJP has a majority, just short of a few seats, but yes I agree they have the power, if they don't have a majority then they can break Eknath Shinde's and Ajit Pawar's parties for the majority. They are experts on that, it has been seen in Maharashtra before."

On being asked who should be the new Maharashtra chief minister, Raut named Devendra Fadnavis for the key post.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra CM. He will continue as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new state government.

Eknath Shinde, whose name is being pitched by Shiv Sena for a second term as CM, has already told his supporters early morning on Tuesday that they should not congregate in Mumbai or anywhere else in his support.

Maharashtra assembly election

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde secured 57 seats, and the NCP faction led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar claimed 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won only 20 seats while the Congress managed to get only 16 seats, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.