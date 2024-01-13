close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maison Sia founder Vratika Gupta buys luxe home in Worli for 116 crore

Maison Sia founder Vratika Gupta buys luxe home in Worli for 116 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Jan 13, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Vratika Gupta, founder of luxury home decor store Maison Sia, buys a ₹116.42 crore apartment in Mumbai's Oberoi Three Sixty West.

Mumbai: Vratika Gupta, founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store, made a significant real estate purchase by acquiring a 116.42 crore apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West, Worli. The 39-year-old designer purchased a 12,138.19 sq ft apartment on the 49th floor, including eight parking spaces, and paid a stamp duty of 5.82 crore. Gupta, an alumna of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion, founded Maison Sia and currently owns stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Oberoi Three Sixty West project made headlines in 2023 for a bulk deal worth 1,238 crore involving family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakishan Damani.

