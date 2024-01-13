Maison Sia founder Vratika Gupta buys luxe home in Worli for 116 crore

Mumbai: Vratika Gupta, founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home decor store, made a significant real estate purchase by acquiring a ₹116.42 crore apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West, Worli. The 39-year-old designer purchased a 12,138.19 sq ft apartment on the 49th floor, including eight parking spaces, and paid a stamp duty of ₹5.82 crore. Gupta, an alumna of NIFT and Pearl Academy of Fashion, founded Maison Sia and currently owns stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Oberoi Three Sixty West project made headlines in 2023 for a bulk deal worth ₹1,238 crore involving family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakishan Damani.

