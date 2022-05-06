Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Major fire in Navi Mumbai industrial area; 3 rescued, 1 still trapped: Fire dept
Major fire in Navi Mumbai industrial area; 3 rescued, 1 still trapped: Fire dept

A Navi Mumbai fire department official said the fire, which was first reported at 3.17pm, has spread to three factories behind TBIA fire station
A fire department official said they have succeeded in rescuing three people. Now only one person is left inside, (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
A fire department official said they have succeeded in rescuing three people. Now only one person is left inside,
Updated on May 06, 2022 07:30 PM IST
By Raina Assainar

NAVI MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Navi Mumbai’s Khairane MIDC on Friday afternoon. According to the fire officials at the spot, three people have been evacuated from the industrial units but one person was still trapped inside.

The first call to the fire department was received by the Rabale MIDC fire station at around 3.17pm. Around six to seven fire tenders are at the spot.

A fire officer from MIDC said three people were rescued by the fire fighters. “One person is still stuck since and we are making all efforts,” a fire officer from MIDC said.

A fire department official said the fire has spread to three factories behind TBIA fire station.

The official identified two of them as West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd at plot number 775, TTC MIDC and Hind Elastomers Pvt Ltd at plot 754.

