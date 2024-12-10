Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Major water pipe burst disrupts supply in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 12:26 PM IST

A major leak discovered in an old corroded 600 mm diameter inlet at Hill Road, Bandra, outside Tata Agiary.

Mumbai: A significant pipe burst on SV Road near Lucky junction has led to temporary water supply suspension in several Mumbai suburbs including Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, civic officials announced today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a press statement detailing a major leak discovered in an old corroded 600 mm diameter inlet at Hill Road, Bandra, outside Tata Agiary. Emergency repair teams have been dispatched, with the BMC's assistant engineer from waterworks and maintenance currently overseeing repairs.

To facilitate safe repairs, authorities isolated the PHR 1 inlet at 2 pm. Water supply is expected to resume in the Khar Danda zone by 5:30 pm and in the Dr Ambedkar zone by 10 pm, though delays may occur as officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

The BMC has urged residents of Bandra West to conserve water during the repair period. "Emergency repairs teams are on the way," civic officials said, whilst technicians work to resolve the situation.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On