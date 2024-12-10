Major water pipe burst disrupts supply in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz

Mumbai: A significant pipe burst on SV Road near Lucky junction has led to temporary water supply suspension in several Mumbai suburbs including Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, civic officials announced today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a press statement detailing a major leak discovered in an old corroded 600 mm diameter inlet at Hill Road, Bandra, outside Tata Agiary. Emergency repair teams have been dispatched, with the BMC's assistant engineer from waterworks and maintenance currently overseeing repairs.

To facilitate safe repairs, authorities isolated the PHR 1 inlet at 2 pm. Water supply is expected to resume in the Khar Danda zone by 5:30 pm and in the Dr Ambedkar zone by 10 pm, though delays may occur as officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

The BMC has urged residents of Bandra West to conserve water during the repair period. "Emergency repairs teams are on the way," civic officials said, whilst technicians work to resolve the situation.