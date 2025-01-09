Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man, 25, rapes minor cousin sister, arrested

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jan 09, 2025 09:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Roha police are investigating an alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl by her 25-year-old cousin brother at Warse village in Raigad district

MUMBAI: The Roha police are investigating an alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl by her 25-year-old cousin brother at Warse village in Raigad district. The police have also booked the brothers of the accused, one aged 28 and the other 21, for abetment in the crime, as they tried to prevent the survivor’s family members from going to the police station to report the crime.

Man, 25, rapes minor cousin sister, arrested
Man, 25, rapes minor cousin sister, arrested

All three accused were arrested by the police and produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for five days for further investigation.

The survivor, a standard 6 student, is related to the accused and, as per the complaint, she was sexually abused on multiple occasions.

“The first incident occurred on December 30, 2024. The victim was cycling outside her house when the main accused called her home. The victim’s mother was away, and the accused took advantage of her absence and sexually abused her,” said deputy superintendent, Roha, Ravindar Daundkar.

The girl was abused again on January 2 and 3 as well. Disturbed by the repeated abuse, she brought it to the notice of one of her relatives. “The relative informed the mother and the family decided to report the matter to the police. While the family was on their way to the police station, the two brothers of the main accused blocked their way and threatened the family with dire consequences,” said Daundkar.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On