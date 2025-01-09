MUMBAI: The Roha police are investigating an alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl by her 25-year-old cousin brother at Warse village in Raigad district. The police have also booked the brothers of the accused, one aged 28 and the other 21, for abetment in the crime, as they tried to prevent the survivor’s family members from going to the police station to report the crime. Man, 25, rapes minor cousin sister, arrested

All three accused were arrested by the police and produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for five days for further investigation.

The survivor, a standard 6 student, is related to the accused and, as per the complaint, she was sexually abused on multiple occasions.

“The first incident occurred on December 30, 2024. The victim was cycling outside her house when the main accused called her home. The victim’s mother was away, and the accused took advantage of her absence and sexually abused her,” said deputy superintendent, Roha, Ravindar Daundkar.

The girl was abused again on January 2 and 3 as well. Disturbed by the repeated abuse, she brought it to the notice of one of her relatives. “The relative informed the mother and the family decided to report the matter to the police. While the family was on their way to the police station, the two brothers of the main accused blocked their way and threatened the family with dire consequences,” said Daundkar.