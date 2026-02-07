MUMBAI: The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 26-year-old labourer for injuring 28-year-old Nishant Khatri with a stone during a fight between the accused and another commuter on Wednesday. Following the incident, doctors told Khatri that vision in his left eye would not return. Man arrested after he hurled a stone and left passenger blind in one eye

According to GRP officers, the accused has been identified as Yogendra Boddha from Uttar Pradesh. Boddha, who was arrested on Thursday, threw the stone with the intention of hitting another commuter during an argument, but instead missed his target and hit the victim instead.

Shahji Nikam of the Bandra GRP said that after the incident, they scanned through CCTV recordings of platform No. 5 of the Bandra Railway station and identified the accused. The police then alerted their teams and followed his journey through CCTV footage. When they saw that he got off at Dadar, they laid a trap for him the next day and arrested him when he entered the station on Thursday.

“Fights and arguments between commuters in local trains are very common due to overcrowding, but such outbursts are a cause of worry and post questions in commuter safety. We have requested CCTV cameras inside local trains to prevent incidents from escalating,” said Kishore Shinde, assistant commissioner of police (GRP).

Khatri had told the police that the unknown person who threw the stone at him, seemed approximately 25 to 30 years old and around 5-and-half-feet tall, of medium build, dark complexion, wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants, and red and black sandals. “Based on this we had begun an investigation and have now arrested Boddha,” said Nikam.