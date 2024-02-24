Man arrested for acid attack on wife in Panvel

NAVI MUMBAI: After 13 days of being booked by Panvel taluka police for throwing acid on his wife’s face, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday from the premises of Panvel Railway Station. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 20 when Amina Khatun, also known as Amin Bibi Ramzan Ghazi, 28, was sleeping. The accused, Ramzan Siddiqui Ghazi, had fled the scene but was arrested later. HT Image

The victim was critically injured with severe burns on her face and body. She received preliminary treatment before travelling back to her hometown in Kolkata. On February 10, a case initially registered in Kolkata was transferred to Panvel Taluka police. The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The accused, after his arrest, revealed that he had been married for 15 years and recently found his wife’s relationship with another man. In an attempt to separate her from the other man, he had planned to take her to Hyderabad to stay with his sister. However, she refused to accompany him.

On the night of January 19, she along with another man fought with the accused, during which the accused claimed he was hit. Angered by the incident, he decided to disfigure his wife’s face using acid. “The claims made are being investigated. He has been remanded to police custody till February 26,” a police official from Panvel Taluka police station said.

The couple used to live near Rizwan Company in Khairne village of Vawanje in Panvel taluka with their three children. The victim managed to travel with the children on a train, receiving initial treatment in a Panvel hospital before being admitted to a hospital in her hometown, where local police recorded her statement. The accused faces charges under section 326(A) (causing hurt with acid) of the IPC.