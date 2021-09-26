Man arrested for allegedly raping woman, threatening of Sakinaka victim-like assault

Chembur police have arrested a 24-year-old daily wage labourer for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman after threatening to assault her in the same way as the Sakinaka victim, officials said.

According to the Chembur police, the incident took place at 3 am on Saturday when an inebriated Dheeraj Singh stopped the victim and her friend in an alley while they were returning home.

The police officers said that the victim had gone to Marine Drive for a stroll along with a male friend. At 3 am when they were returning, Singh, who is acquainted with the woman, stopped them. Officials said that Singh was holding an iron rod and when he threatened the woman and her friend, the latter fled from the spot leaving the woman alone with Singh.

The accused then threatened the woman saying that he would brutalise the woman in a similar way as the Sakinaka assault victim. Under fear of the impending threat, the woman accompanied Singh to an adjacent vacant lane where he raped her.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot leaving the woman. The victim then approached the Chembur police and lodged a complaint. “Two special teams were formed to nab Singh as the woman revealed his name and address. We arrested the accused and produced him before the court,” said an officer from Chembur police station.

Jaikumar Suryavanshi, senior police inspector of Chembur police station, said that they were scanning the CCTV cameras of the area and have also called the woman’s male friend to record his statement.

“The accused has been booked under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Suryavanshi.