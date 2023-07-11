Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man held for creating fake FB account of BJP MLA

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2023

The accused – identified as Chandan Shirsekar, a cab driver – messaged several women posing as Gaikwad and asked them to meet, an officer from Kolsewadi police station said

Thane: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of Kalyan and sending vulgar messages to several women in the vicinity.

The accused – identified as Chandan Shirsekar, a cab driver – messaged several women posing as Gaikwad and asked them to meet, an officer from Kolsewadi police station said. “The accused was doing this for a week. A few women asked Gaikwad whether he was chatting with them. The MLA realised that something was fishy and he immediately approached the police to lodge a complaint.”

During the investigation, Shirsekar told the police that he was doing it for fun and to attract women to talk to him.

Gaikwad said, “I was shocked when a few women asked me whether I had sent friend requests to them and asked to meet him. I saw the fake account and immediately informed the police about the same. There is someone who helped the accused in doing this.”

Mahendra Deshmukh, SPI of Kolsewadi police station said, “We are interrogating him. Although he has yet to reveal any other person’s name who has provoked him to do this act as the complainant claimed.”

© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
