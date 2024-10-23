Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for duping 73-year-old woman of 1.13 cr

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 23, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The Mumbai West cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Pune resident who along with his associates allegedly duped a 73-year-old Vile Parle-based woman of ₹1.13 crore by luring her to invest in share market with promises of high returns

MUMBAI: The Mumbai West cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Pune resident who along with his associates allegedly duped a 73-year-old Vile Parle-based woman of 1.13 crore by luring her to invest in share market with promises of high returns.

Man arrested for duping 73-year-old woman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.13 cr
Man arrested for duping 73-year-old woman of 1.13 cr

According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Omkar Manoj Mane, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar in Wagholi. During investigation, police found that his bank account was used for many cyber fraud transactions, with 18 complaints across the country on the NCCR portal against it.

The complainant, a housewife, was added to a random WhatsApp group where members discussed investment in shares with up to 100% returns. Through this group, she was lured into depositing a total of 1.13 crore in different bank accounts over a period of time.

She realised she was duped when she could not withdraw the ‘returns’ that showed on a trading account that the fraudsters had coaxed her into opening. She approached the West Cyber police station and registered a case in June. After scrutinising technical evidence, police arrested the accused from Pune.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //