MUMBAI: The Mumbai West cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Pune resident who along with his associates allegedly duped a 73-year-old Vile Parle-based woman of ₹1.13 crore by luring her to invest in share market with promises of high returns. Man arrested for duping 73-year-old woman of ₹ 1.13 cr

According to police, the arrested accused is identified as Omkar Manoj Mane, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar in Wagholi. During investigation, police found that his bank account was used for many cyber fraud transactions, with 18 complaints across the country on the NCCR portal against it.

The complainant, a housewife, was added to a random WhatsApp group where members discussed investment in shares with up to 100% returns. Through this group, she was lured into depositing a total of ₹1.13 crore in different bank accounts over a period of time.

She realised she was duped when she could not withdraw the ‘returns’ that showed on a trading account that the fraudsters had coaxed her into opening. She approached the West Cyber police station and registered a case in June. After scrutinising technical evidence, police arrested the accused from Pune.