Man arrested for duping women in matrimonial fraud

MUMBAI: The Bangur Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a conman for allegedly cheating women by luring them into marrying him after meeting them through a matrimonial website. HT Image

A few months ago, the complainant, a resident of Goregaon who lost her husband during the Covid-19 pandemic, had posted her profile on a matrimonial website after her family insisted on her.

Through the matrimonial website she met the accused, Sagar Gupte also known as Sagar Ghosalkar.

The accused told the woman that he owned several hotels in India. After chatting with her for some time, he asked her to meet him at a hotel in Pune. Accordingly, the two met in Pune and decided to get married.

Gupte told the victim that he needed to book their flight tickets to Himachal Pradesh where they could go on a vacation before getting married to know more about each other and could stay in his hotel.

The woman gave him ₹56,000 for buying the air tickets, and after which he stopped responding to her calls and messages and deleted his profile from the matrimonial website. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the police and based on her complaint a case was registered a few months ago.

Last week, when she saw her sister chatting with a man, she recognised Gupte’s photo and informed the police about it.

The police officers then tracked the man through his profile in Goregaon East and set up a trap by asking the woman to call him to discuss their marriage plans. He was arrested on Wednesday for cheating.

“We produced Gupte before the court on Thursday where he was remanded to police custody for two days,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station. The officer added that they are investigating the number of women he has deceived.