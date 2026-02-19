Edit Profile
    Man arrested for entering women’s coach in Burkha

    The video was circulated on social media on February 7, showing the accused inside a ladies' coach in Ghatkopar, taking cognisance of which the GRP registered a case. Deputy commissioner of police (GRP) Pradnya Jedge formed a special team led by police sub-inspector Gosavi and three constables from the Crime Suppression Squad to trace the suspect

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:22 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man from Nashik on Tuesday for allegedly entering a women’s compartment of a local train wearing a burkha, a video of which went viral on social media.

    The video was circulated on social media on February 7, showing the accused inside a ladies’ coach in Ghatkopar, taking cognisance of which the GRP registered a case. Deputy commissioner of police (GRP) Pradnya Jedge formed a special team led by police sub-inspector Gosavi and three constables from the Crime Suppression Squad to trace the suspect.

    An analysis of the CCTV footage revealed that the accused had boarded the ladies’ coach of a local train in Thane on February 6 after alighting from the Patliputra Express, from Patna to Mumbai. Further investigation revealed that the accused was on his way to Nashik. The police then traced the suspect to Paradise Building near Gebanshah Dargah in the Muktidham area after analysing CCTV footage from railway stations across Nashik city between February 8 and 17.

    The police kept surveillance and identified him based on his walking style, mannerism and footwear before apprehending him. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq, who has been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia at the Mental Hospital in Sambhaji Nagar.

