20-year-old held for harassing woman on local train

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A 20-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly harassing a 24-year-old woman inside a local train in Mumbai. The incident occurred on June 24 when the woman was travelling alone. The accused, Roshan Patel, fled the scene but was later identified and arrested.

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested on Friday for allegedly harassing a 24-year-old woman inside a local train. The accused have been identified as Roshan Patel.

According to the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on June 24, when the woman, a Malad resident, was travelling to Charni Road alone on the train at 11.07pm.

The woman boarded a ladies’ compartment of a Churchgate local next to the motorman’s cabin, a police officer said, adding, “At Mumbai Central station, Patel boarded the compartment and began hurling obscene comments at the woman.”

After the woman raised her voice, Patel jumped off the running train on the opposite side of the platform as it approached Grant Road station and fled.

The officers said that after the woman registered an FIR against the unidentified man under section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, they scanned the CCTV footage of the station and identified the man.

“With the help of informers, we traced him to Nalasopara and arrested him,” said the police officer.

