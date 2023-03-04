Man arrested for killing retired MbPT employee inside local train

Kalyan: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Friday for killing a 65-year-old retired Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) employee inside the Titwala bound local train on Thursday afternoon. The accused, identified as Sunil Yadav, repeatedly punched and hit the victim - Baban Hande and banged his head on a hard surface till he died. The incident unfolded after Hande’s leg inadvertently touched Yadav inside the train. HT Image

According to the FIR registered by the Kalyan GRP, the incident took place around 2.30pm when the deceased, a resident of Ambivli, got into the luggage compartment of a Titwala-bound train and his leg touched a Yadav, which led to a fight between them.

Yadav hit Hande continuously on his hands and legs and banged his head on a hard object inside the train multiple times, which led to a head injury. The GRP later sent his body to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan and found a ration card in his pocket which helped them contact his family in Ambivli.

Earlier, Hande had left his home in Ambivli and boarded a train from Ambivli to Kalyan to visit the ration office and was returning to Ambivli from Kalyan station when the incident took place.

Yadav was nabbed by commuters when the train reached Titwala and was formally arrested for the murder on Friday after interrogation. Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector Kalyan GRP said, “He was caught at Titwala station by the commuters who saw his clothes covered with blood. He was denying the crime initially but later confessed to it. Also, he has a past criminal record at Vasind for some fight which we are investigating.”

Raviraj Hande, son of the deceased, said, “Our father was retired, but he kept travelling through local trains for different purposes. He had gone to the ration office that day to get some work done. “To kill someone over such a petty issue is very brutal. I am sure the culprit will get punished to the fullest extent of the law. Our family is in a state of shock.”

