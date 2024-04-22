Man arrested for slapping 56-year-old BEST conductor

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Borivali police for allegedly slapping a 56-year-old BEST conductor on Saturday after he asked him to move forward in a crowded bus. The accused has been identified as Jignesh Himmatbhai Waala, a resident of Gorai. HT Image

According to the complainant, Deepak Kashinath Harvandkar, the incident occurred on Saturday night when he was on duty on the BEST bus on route number 244, which was travelling from Borivali station to Gorai in Borivali West.

In his complaint, he told the police that at 9.45 pm, the bus left Borivali railway station and was crowded. Harvandkar said that he climbed the bus from the rear entrance and asked the passengers, who were standing to move ahead to make room for people who could then enter the bus from the next stop.

While he was doing his duty, he said that a commuter approached him, wading through the crowd from ahead, and allegedly slapped him on his right cheek forcing him to call down. The conductor, who was in a state of shock, then told the accused to alight the bus. When the two men engaged in fisticuffs, the other passengers tried to stop them and assaulted the accused.

The passengers and Harvandkar then took the accused to the Borivali police. Waala said that he was on his way home when he was pushed by Harvandkar, which irked him. “We have registered a case of preventing a public servant from performing his duty under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.

The police are now recording the statements of the other passengers to find out the exact sequence of events.