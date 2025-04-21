Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old homeless man for allegedly stabbing a woman in Worli following a trivial altercation over her umbrella brushing against him. Man arrested for stabbing woman over umbrella brush in Worli

The accused, identified as Avsarmol, a native of Sambhaji Nagar district, reportedly attacked 43-year-old Anita Patkar near JK Kapoor Chowk at Worli Sea Face around 1:30 pm. Patkar, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was on her way home when her umbrella accidentally touched the accused. This led to a heated argument, during which Avsarmol, who was carrying a knife and a glass shard, stabbed her in the back.

Patkar sustained a serious injury and was rushed to KEM Hospital by passers-by and police personnel. She later received multiple stitches and is currently recuperating at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central.

Following a complaint lodged by Patkar’s 20-year-old son, a case was registered at Worli police station. Due to the severity of the attack, the case was also handed over to Unit 3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch for parallel investigation.

Under the supervision of police inspector Yerekar, officers reviewed CCTV footage from the area. They identified the suspect from footage showing a man in a sky-blue t-shirt with “scorer” printed on it, trailing the victim and appearing to carry a sharp object in his hand. The accused was located in Prem Nagar, Worli, and taken into custody within five hours of the incident.

Police recovered a piece of glass measuring 11 cm by 5 cm believed to have been used in the attack. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, said Senior Inspector Ravindra Katkar of Worli Police Station.

The man has been booked under section 118(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.