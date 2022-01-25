Man arrested for using dummy candidate in police exam

Mumbai A 30-year-old Beed resident has been arrested for allegedly using his friend as a dummy candidate to clear his physical test for the post of police constable. The accused, Balanath Pawar, was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till January 29, while his friend Ganesh Pawar is still at large.

According to the police, Balanath Pawar had cleared the written test but was not confident about clearing the physical examination. He had, therefore, asked his friend Ganesh Pawar to help him clear the tests.

Balanath had sent Ganesh for physical measurements and on-ground tests in Mumbai, senior police inspector Jitendra Pawar of the Bhoiwada police station.

Balanath had submitted his photograph on December 16 and while verifying the documents, officials noticed a difference between the photograph of the persons who appeared for physical measurement and the one who cleared the written test, the inspector added.

Further, the officials also noticed a discrepancy in signatures and the senior official in charge of the recruitment were informed.

Balanath was called for verification and video recording of physical examination was also checked and it was found that the person who appeared for physically test was thinner and their faces were completely different, said a police officer.

Subsequently, a case was registered in Bhoiwada police station and Balanath was arrested under the charges of cheating and forgery and other relevant sections of the Indian penal code.

Police is also looking for Ganesh, who is also an accused in the case, added Pawar.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the police constable recruitment of 2019 was postponed. The written test was later conducted on November 14, 2021, at various centres in Maharashtra and more than 1 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.