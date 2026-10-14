Dating coach says you don’t have to be on dating apps: You just need '10 seconds of courage' to find love IRL

If you've been swiping left for months and thinking ‘there has to be a better way to meet someone new’, pull up a chair. Dating burnout is real, but the autumn-winter social calendar might just be your escape hatch. Also read | Relationship coach warns women never to ‘give a second chance to a man who does this’

In an Instagram post, Lily Womble — a US-based former matchmaker, author of Thank You, More Please, host of The Feminist Dating Show, and self-described 'feminist dating coach for those who feel too late' — laid out a case for ditching the algorithms this season.

Her premise is straightforward: "You don’t have to be on dating apps to be trying." According to Lily, fall (autumn) and winter represent 'the highest-opportunity time to date IRL (in real life)', thanks to a natural influx of 'social engagements, work functions, parties, gatherings'. But she added that capitalising on rooms full of potential matches requires answering a key question: "Whether you freeze or flirt."

Having 'set up 399 dates' during her matchmaking career, Lily developed a framework that has helped '400+ late bloomers' turn real-world interactions into meaningful relationships. "The skill set of IRL dating makes you your own expert matchmaker," Lily shared. Also read | Online dating: Why do people catfish? Red flags to watch out for and how to deal

Her approach reframes flirting as 'joyful, courageous connection where you shoot your shot without apology'. Her strategy relies on three main steps: