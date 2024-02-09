Man arrested from UP for killing 22-year-old wife in Kanjur Marg

MUMBAI: The crime branch on Thursday arrested a man from Gajipur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his wife at Kanjurmag and fleeing to his native place. The couple was living in Kanjurmarg (East) in a rented house and due to some issue, they used to fight often. Police officials said the accused killed her on Saturday and tied her hand and leg with a bedsheet in the house and fled. HT Image

The arrested accused is identified as Rajesh Yadav, a tempo driver by profession, who had been staying in the city for five years. The victim, Deepa, 22, was a native of Odisha. Police officers said that her first husband died a year ago and has a two-year-old son from the first husband. She met Yadav eight months ago through social media. After exchanging mobile numbers, eventually Yadav took her to his native place in Gajipur where he married her in a temple, said senior inspector Uttam Pachpute of the Kanjurmarg police station.

A missing person complaint was registered by her parents in Odisha after the victim eloped with Yadav and police later traced them. The couple then went to Odisha and stayed for a month and came to Mumbai and was staying in rented room in Kanjurmarg (east), said Pachpute. During investigation, police learnt that Yadav often consumed alcohol and his wife did not like it and therefore there used to be frequent fights between them.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday when Yadav reached home under the influence of alcohol and fought with the victim and allegedly after that killed her. The incident came to light on Tuesday when neighbours got a foul smell and alerted their landlord. The room owner came and alerted Kanjurmarg police station, a police team reached on the spot and alerted fire brigade and door was broke open and found the woman’s decomposed body on the bed, said Pachpute.

“It appears that she was strangulated. But post-mortem report will spell out the exact cause of death. The accused mobile tower locations of the accused indicated that after committing the crime he left for Uttar Pradesh. Unit 7 of the crime branch conducted a parallel investigation and a police team visited Uttar Pradesh and nabbed the accused,” said joint commissioner of police Lakshmi Gautam, crime branch.

The accused was brought to Mumbai on Thursday and handed over to the Kanjurmarg police station for further legal process, he added.