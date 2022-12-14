Man arrested with 20 Indian star tortoises worth 3.5 lakh

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in smuggling of endangered Indian star tortoises in Borivali.

According to the MHB Colony police, the accused, identified as Nadeem Shujauddin Shaikh, is a delivery agent for the tortoises for a buyer in Borivali.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh from Ganpat Patil Nagar area in Borivali. After searching the accused, the police found 20 Indian star tortoises worth around ₹3.5 lakh in the illicit market. The officers said that the rare reptiles are considered a symbol of good luck and are bought at high price.

“We have recovered the phone number of the buyer from the accused and in the process of tracing him,” Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector, said.

Shaikh has told the police that he had got the tortoises from Azad Maidan. “We suspect that the seller, who gave the tortoises to Shaikh, is a wildlife trafficker, and dealer of rare reptiles and animals. We are tracing the seller and trying to find out the source from where these tortoises were smuggled,” Kudalkar added.

Shaikh has been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.