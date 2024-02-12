Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman from Malwani sustained severe injuries on Saturday after her former husband allegedly attacked her with a knife and tried to kill her after she got sole custody of their son. Man attempts to kill ex-wife over son’s custody

The accused, Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh, 38, has been arrested for attempt to murder and assault under sections 307 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, Anand Patvardan Harijan, approached the police after rushing his wife to the hospital, claiming that his wife’s first husband had attempted to kill her because she had got sole custody of their seven-year-old son.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when Harijan and Parveen were getting ready to go out. Shaikh barged into their house and assaulted Parveen when she did not allow him to speak to their son.

They got into a fight when Shaikh choked Parveen, attacked her face with a knife and slit her neck before fleeing.

Harijan, who had gone to a nearby shop, returned to find his wife in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours, he rushed Parveen to the Shatabdi hospital, where she is currently in serious condition.

Parveen separated from Shaikh a few months ago and is married to the complainant. The couple and Parveen’s son had been living in plot number seven at Malwani in Malad West after securing full custody of her son. The police officers said that Shaikh, a daily wage labouror, was irked by this and often barged into their house to take away his son.

“We have arrested Shaikh and are investigating the case further,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.