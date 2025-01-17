Man behind at least 7 break-ins of Navi Mumbai held in Karnataka

The Navi Mumbai police have detected at least seven break-ins with the arrest of a 41-year-old man and recovered valuables worth about ₹60 lakh from him, an official said on Friday. The man was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka.(Pixabay/Representative)

Asif Jahir Shaikh, who had allegedly broken into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December of last year, was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka a few days ago, he said.

Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and ₹16 lakh cash, collectively valued at nearly ₹60 lakh, from Shaikh, he added.

Shaikh, who lived in Mumbra, used stolen motorcycles with fake number plates while committing the crimes, the official said, adding that he is also named in a case registered in Gulbarge.