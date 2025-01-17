Menu Explore
Man behind at least 7 break-ins of Navi Mumbai held in Karnataka

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 11:07 AM IST

The man, Asif Jahir Shaikh, allegedly broke into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December last year.

The Navi Mumbai police have detected at least seven break-ins with the arrest of a 41-year-old man and recovered valuables worth about 60 lakh from him, an official said on Friday.

The man was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka.(Pixabay/Representative)
The man was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka.(Pixabay/Representative)

Asif Jahir Shaikh, who had allegedly broken into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December of last year, was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka a few days ago, he said.

Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and 16 lakh cash, collectively valued at nearly 60 lakh, from Shaikh, he added.

Shaikh, who lived in Mumbra, used stolen motorcycles with fake number plates while committing the crimes, the official said, adding that he is also named in a case registered in Gulbarge.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
