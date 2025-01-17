Man behind at least 7 break-ins of Navi Mumbai held in Karnataka
PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 11:07 AM IST
The man, Asif Jahir Shaikh, allegedly broke into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December last year.
The Navi Mumbai police have detected at least seven break-ins with the arrest of a 41-year-old man and recovered valuables worth about ₹60 lakh from him, an official said on Friday.
Asif Jahir Shaikh, who had allegedly broken into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December of last year, was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka a few days ago, he said.
Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and ₹16 lakh cash, collectively valued at nearly ₹60 lakh, from Shaikh, he added.
Shaikh, who lived in Mumbra, used stolen motorcycles with fake number plates while committing the crimes, the official said, adding that he is also named in a case registered in Gulbarge.
Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See Less
SHARE
Copy