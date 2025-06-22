Man booked for cheating, trying to blackmail small-time actress

MUMBAI: The DN Nagar police in Andheri have booked a man for cheating an 18-year-old engineering student and actor by promising her a role in a web series. The accused used the teenager’s morphed and semi-nude photos to blackmail her, said the police. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman told the police that the accused, whom she knew as Bhavesh, had created semi-nude pictures of her, and when she did not respond to his threats and give him the money he demanded he had sent the pictures to her family.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by the actor who is from Bihar and lives as a paying guest in Andheri. She told the police that the accused had called her and claimed he was a producer at the JM Studio.

On June 11 the accused told her that his company was producing a web series and began asking about her work and her profile. According to the police, he asked her for money to book a flight, draft an agreement, and other pretexts like his wife’s illness.

The police said that the victim paid him small amounts and asked to meet Agarwal to get to know him before the shoot began. The accused met the woman to watch a movie and even took pictures together. However, he soon began blackmailing her using a morphed photo of her. He threatened to upload it on social media and forward it to her relatives if she failed to pay him. When she did not respond, the accused sent the picture to many of her relatives.

The police, on Jun 19, booked the accused under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.