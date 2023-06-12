Man booked for putting up Aurangzeb’s photo in WhatsApp status

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was booked on Sunday for sharing a WhatsApp status with the photo of Aurangzeb. The accused, identified as Mohammed Ali Mohammed Hussain, was booked for promoting enmity between different groups. “There was only a photo that was on the status and no other message in the status. However, since there have been incidents of communal tension in parts of the state, we took cognisance of this case,” a police officer from Vashi police station said. (Image for representation)

Hussain, a manager in a private firm, is a resident of Cheeta Camp. According to the police, someone had taken a screenshot of his WhatsApp status and made it viral after which Sakal Hindu Samaj workers approached the police stations and raised slogans. They added that a case was then registered.

“There was only a photo that was on the status and no other message in the status. However, since there have been incidents of communal tension in parts of the state, we took cognisance of this case,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Hussain was served with a notice of 41 A under The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for an appearance before the police officer. He left after a brief interrogation. He was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON