Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man booked for putting up Aurangzeb’s photo in WhatsApp status

Man booked for putting up Aurangzeb’s photo in WhatsApp status

ByRaina Assainar
Jun 12, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The accused, identified as Mohammed Ali Mohammed Hussain, was booked for promoting enmity between different groups

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was booked on Sunday for sharing a WhatsApp status with the photo of Aurangzeb. The accused, identified as Mohammed Ali Mohammed Hussain, was booked for promoting enmity between different groups.

“There was only a photo that was on the status and no other message in the status. However, since there have been incidents of communal tension in parts of the state, we took cognisance of this case,” a police officer from Vashi police station said. (Image for representation)
“There was only a photo that was on the status and no other message in the status. However, since there have been incidents of communal tension in parts of the state, we took cognisance of this case,” a police officer from Vashi police station said. (Image for representation)

Hussain, a manager in a private firm, is a resident of Cheeta Camp. According to the police, someone had taken a screenshot of his WhatsApp status and made it viral after which Sakal Hindu Samaj workers approached the police stations and raised slogans. They added that a case was then registered.

“There was only a photo that was on the status and no other message in the status. However, since there have been incidents of communal tension in parts of the state, we took cognisance of this case,” a police officer from Vashi police station said.

Hussain was served with a notice of 41 A under The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for an appearance before the police officer. He left after a brief interrogation. He was booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aurangzeb
aurangzeb
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out