Man detained for using Bishnoi’s name to gate-crash Salman shoot

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man has been detained for attempting to gate-crash a venue where Bollywood actor Salman Khan was shooting for an upcoming film, and telling the security personnel who stopped him, “Bishnoi ko bulau kya (Shall I call Bhishnoi?)?” Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

Sharma, a junior artiste, has been detained by the Mahim police and is being questioned at the Shivaji Park police station. Police said that, prima facie, it appears as if Sharma had blurted what sounded like a threat in anger when he was prevented from entering the shooting venue at Mahim. They say he probably didn’t think of the consequences of taking the gangster’s name.

Still, police are taking no chances, given that Khan has been threatened by the Bishnoi gang. In April, two men on a motorcycle, allegedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Khan’s Bandra residence. Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol has assumed responsibility for the incident. The Bishnoi gang has also conducted a recce of the actor’s Panvel farmhouse.

Wednesday’s incident has therefore been escalated to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which is also investigating the Baba Siddique murder case, whose shooters are linked to Bishnoi.

