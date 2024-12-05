Menu Explore
Man detained for using Bishnoi’s name to gate-crash Salman shoot

ByVinay Dalvi, Manish Pathak
Dec 05, 2024 04:33 AM IST

A 26-year-old man was detained in Mumbai for trying to gate-crash a Salman Khan film set and threatening security by mentioning the Bishnoi gang.

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old man has been detained for attempting to gate-crash a venue where Bollywood actor Salman Khan was shooting for an upcoming film, and telling the security personnel who stopped him, “Bishnoi ko bulau kya (Shall I call Bhishnoi?)?”

Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(PTI)

Sharma, a junior artiste, has been detained by the Mahim police and is being questioned at the Shivaji Park police station. Police said that, prima facie, it appears as if Sharma had blurted what sounded like a threat in anger when he was prevented from entering the shooting venue at Mahim. They say he probably didn’t think of the consequences of taking the gangster’s name.

Also Read | Salman Khan steps out to vote amid death threats, greets fans with flying kisses. Watch.

Still, police are taking no chances, given that Khan has been threatened by the Bishnoi gang. In April, two men on a motorcycle, allegedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Khan’s Bandra residence. Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol has assumed responsibility for the incident. The Bishnoi gang has also conducted a recce of the actor’s Panvel farmhouse.

Wednesday’s incident has therefore been escalated to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which is also investigating the Baba Siddique murder case, whose shooters are linked to Bishnoi.

Also Read | Mumbai Police arrest Karnataka YouTuber for issuing death threats to Salman Khan: Report

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
