Mumbai Police arrest Karnataka YouTuber for issuing death threats to Salman Khan: Report

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a YouTuber from Karnataka’s Raichur for allegedly issuing death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The accused reportedly claimed that he was from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and challenged Salman Khan to face him. Bollywood actor Salman Khan (PTI)

According to a report in The Times of India, 23-year-old Sohail Pasha, who runs a YouTube channel from Railchur’s Manvi Taluk, reached out to Mumbai Police WhatsApp helpline number and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore. He said that he would kill Salman Khan and a lyricist who is close to the actor. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police came to Raichur and took Pasha into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

A week ago, A 32-year-old man identified as Bhikha Ram from Rajasthan, accused of threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the SP of Karnataka’s Haveri said, “Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today.”

The accused is said to be a daily wage worker, and he called himself a fan of Lawrence Bishnoi. A top cop said, “The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but the Mumbai Police will conduct his detailed interrogation and further investigation. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police.

After the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in October, security has been beefed up in front of Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

In April this year, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment. The assailants, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat.