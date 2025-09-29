Man dies after being hit by coconut thrown from running train

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man died on Sunday after being struck on the head by a coconut allegedly thrown from a running local train near Naigaon a day earlier. Sanjay Bhoir, the deceased.

According to the police, the deceased, Sanjay Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island in Vasai, was walking on Naigaon-Bhayandar railway bridge towards Naigaon station around 8.30 am on Saturday when the coconut, thrown by an unidentified person from a passing train, hit him directly on the head.

“Bhoir sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai. He was later shifted to a Mumbai hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning,” said a police officer.

The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) said they are in the process of registering a case and have initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible for the mishap.

The incident has sparked outrage among Panju Island residents, who said similar accidents have occurred in the past. They claimed that commuters often throw coconuts and other puja offerings, including idols in polythene bags, into the creek from moving trains. “Several villagers have been injured earlier by objects flung from local trains. The railway administration must strictly enforce a ban and take action against offenders,” said a resident.