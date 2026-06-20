Man dies after parapet slab falls on him in Kurla

Mumbai: A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had spent nearly 35 years ferrying passengers across the city, was killed on Thursday night when a portion of a parapet wall crashed from a 17-storey residential building in Kurla East and struck him on the head. Mumbai, India. June 19, 2026 - Abdul Wahab, a 55-year-old resident of Kurla, died after a section of the Galaxy high-rise building fell on his head in the Chunabhatti area. Mumbai, India. June 19, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/Ht Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The victim, Abdul Wahab Shaikh, was walking towards a nearby tea stall around 9.30 pm when plaster and concrete from the terrace parapet of B-wing of Galaxy Apartment came crashing down.

Despite suffering severe head injuries, Shaikh remained conscious for several minutes and repeatedly asked passers-by to take him to hospital. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Danish Shaikh, 28, his son-in-law, told HT, “We put him in an autorickshaw and rushed to Sion Hospital. On the way to the hospital, we lost him, as a lot of blood was lost.”

Sultana Shaikh, the victim’s wife, who was returning from Allahabad after learning of the incident, said the family was struggling to process the loss. He was so happy as our youngest daughter was set to marry in December. He said to me that after the wedding, most of his responsibilities would be over,” she said.

The death has triggered questions over the condition of the building, with relatives alleging that residents had repeatedly complained about cracks and deteriorating portions of the structure.

Jahangir Shaikh, the victim’s brother, claimed the tragedy was waiting to happen. He said that similar cracks can be seen elsewhere on the building, further alleging that residents had been raising concerns for a long time, but nothing happened.

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner of L ward, said the building belonged to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). “We had written to them, bringing this to their notice and asking them to take necessary precautions,” he said.

An SRA official, however, said the building was not dilapidated, though minor cracks may have existed. A resident said the five-building complex was slated for redevelopment within the next six months.

Chunabhatti police are in the process of registering an FIR. HT reached out to the housing society members for comments but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

Friends described Shaikh as a hardworking man who had been putting in extra hours to save for the wedding. “He never harmed anyone. He spent his life working honestly. He worked some more hours and was not even returning for lunch due to his daughter’s marriage. In the end, a slab comes out of nowhere and kills him,this is not fair,” said his longtime friend Vakeel Inamdar, 52.