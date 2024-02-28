Man found with scissors in stomach after minor tiff

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was found with scissors embedded in his stomach on a public bridge in Vile Parle on Monday evening. The victim identified as Aniruddha Nair, a resident of Ambewadi in Vile Parle, managed to contact friends who rushed him to the hospital. His friends informed the police that the attack may be linked to a previous tiff with a rival group over the organisation of a local event. HT Image

According to the police, Nair had a heated argument with a man named Aslam Hashmi from the same locality, who was causing a drunken ruckus in the area on Sunday. The tiff escalated into a physical fight.

“On Monday evening around 7:30pm, when Nair was coming back from work, he was cornered by Hashmi on the skywalk that led to his home. The accused stabbed the victim with scissors right in the stomach. Despite sustaining a deep gash, Nair called a friend to the spot,” said an officer from Vile Parle. The friend immediately arrived, taking Nair to a government hospital where he is currently admitted.

Due to the severity of the injury, the hospital authorities reported the incident to the police. A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional breach of public tranquility), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused Hashmi is currently in police custody.