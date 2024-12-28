MUMBAI: A 27-year-old resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala, allegedly died by suicide in Mulund on Thursday, leaving a suicide note claiming that he ended his life because his friend framed him in a sex racket case being investigated by Wadala TT police. The Mulund police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the 25-year-old friend, who had been arrested by Wadala TT police two weeks ago in a rape case and is currently in judicial custody, said an officer of Mulund police station. Man quizzed in sex racket case dies by suicide

According to police, the deceased’s friend, S Karanje, a resident of Wadala, allegedly used to take a woman to lodges under the pretext of getting her a job and established physical relations with her after giving her sedatives and taking intimate photos to blackmail her. Around 20 days ago, the woman registered a case with police, who arrested Karanje, and during interrogation, he took the name of the deceased, whose Aadhar card the accused used when taking the girl to lodges.

On December 17, the deceased was called to the police station for questioning and while police were checking his mobile phone, he got scared and fled from the police station. Thereafter, he was missing for 10 days, and his family registered a missing person complaint in the Wadala TT police station. On December 26, he was found unconscious near Chheda Nagar petrol pump on LBS road in Mulund, after attempting suicide. The police admitted him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, where doctors declared him dead. A suicide note was found on him, in which he mentioned that he took the drastic step because his friend had framed him, said a police officer, adding that further investigations are going on.