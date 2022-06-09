Man from Pune arrested in Navi Mumbai for house break-ins
Unit I of Crime Branch arrested a man from Pune who, on the pretext of selling door-to-door home appliances, broke into houses during daylight.
The team has found that the accused, identified as Gajanan Arjun Patil (28), has committed eight break-ins in Navi Mumbai and Pune. The crime branch has managed to seize jewellery and a Maruti Dzire car worth ₹18.31 lakh from the accused.
A resident of Ashoka Nagar in Kharadi area of Pune, Patil used to keep looking for closed homes under the pretext of selling home appliances. The last theft in Navi Mumbai was conducted in April, in Sanpada in which he made away with gold, camera and cash worth ₹1.64 lakh.
“While scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police found that after the theft, he had gone to Juinagar railway station. After procuring the footage inside the railway station, we saw him accessing the phone for around two minutes. Using this information, we procured the call data record with the help of dump data of that particular time,” Sunil Shinde, senior police inspector from unit I of the crime branch, said.
“With his arrest, we seized valuables worth ₹18.31 lakh from him and further investigations are on,” Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said.
