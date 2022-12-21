Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl

Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl

mumbai news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Cuff Parade in November 2020

ByCharul Shah

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the man and asked the District Legal Aid Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the girl.

It was alleged that the accused took advantage of the fact that the parents of the girls were out for work during the Covid-19 lockdown as her mother worked with a hospital and father was employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the prosecution case, the girl was playing in the neighbourhood when the accused lured her by offering food and took her to his house twice on November 20 and 21 in 2020, and sexually assaulted her.

The girl in her testimony claimed that the accused threatened to cut her and her parents into pieces and throw it in the creek, if she spoke about the incident to anyone. She claimed that the accused gave her a 20 note after assaulting her, while she was leaving and she threw away the money.

The incident came to light on December 1, 2020, when the girl complained of stomach pain and informed one of her neighbours about it. When the neighbour enquired with her, she narrated the entire incident. The neighbour immediately contacted her parents, who reported the incident to the Cuffe Parade police station.

The police immediately registered an offence and arrested the accused the same day.

Public prosecutor Vinod More examined nine witnesses, including the child, her mother, the neighbour, the doctor who examined her and the investigating officer of the case.

The girl was referred for medical examination, which confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault and proved key evidence in the court. The doctor, who examined her, supported the prosecution case. Based on the evidence, the special court convicted the man.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Charul Shah

    Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times. She has spent over a decade in the industry covering criminal investigations and judiciary from Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

