MUMBAI: An 18-year-old girl, studying in a junior college in Mokhada, Palghar district, was hacked to death on Friday by a 22-year-old man after the girl’s family rejected his marriage proposal. Man hacks 18-year-old girl to death after her family rejects his marriage proposal

The incident occurred at 12.30pm when the victim, Archana Laxman Udar, a resident of Pimpalpada, was going for lunch at Ashram School, which is approximately 500 metres from Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Senior College building, where Archana’s classes were being conducted due to space crunch at Ashram.

The accused, identified as Prabhakar Waghere, a resident of Tulya Chapada, followed her to an isolated patch near a graveyard and hit her neck with a sickle. Archana fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. Her friends called for help and raised the alarm but Archana died on the spot and Prabhakar fled.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. “Prabhakar’s family had sent a marriage proposal to Archana’s family which was rejected by them. Furious over the same, Prabhakar abused Archana multiple times. On Friday, he killed her, we are searching for the accused,” said one of the investigating officers.

