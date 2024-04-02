Man held for negligent act resulting in sister-in-law’s death

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, Vishnu Baitramani, was arrested for causing the death of his sister-in-law, Yashoda, 33, during a heated argument over a missing mobile phone. The dispute escalated to physical violence, leading to Yashoda’s fall and subsequent death due to a head injury. The accused was arrested thereafter by Rabale police. HT Image

The case was registered by Yashoda’s elder sister Anjali, 36, who is also her sister-in-law. Anjali and Yashoda were married to brothers Gopal, 40, and Krishna, 35, respectively, and stayed together with their children and mother-in-law. Around nine months back, Yashoda’s husband Krishna died due to jaundice. The youngest brother of Gopal and Krishna; Vishnu stayed in Hyderabad at his wife’s house and around five months back came back and earned a living by riding an auto rickshaw. On March 29, while everyone was having dinner, Vishnu came home in drunk. Yashoda questioned him about her lost mobile phone. “Vishnu had lost Yashoda’s mobile phone around two weeks back and since then Yashoda had been asking Vishnu to buy her a new phone. On the day of the incident, an argument started which led to a physical fight among the family members wherein Vishnu was assaulting everyone who intervened,” a police officer from Rabale police station said.

During the argument between Yashoda and Vishnu, Gopal and Anjali intervened following which Vishnu started assaulting Gopal. Then Anjali intervened, Vishnu assaulted her by grabbing her hair and Gopal went to her rescue. Vishnu then started assaulting Gopal and that is when, in an attempt to save Gopal, Yashoda grabbed Vishnu from behind but he pushed her to the ground which led to her death on the spot. According to the statement that Anjali gave to the police, Yashoda did not move after the fall and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Vishnu was arrested under section 304 (A) of the IPC for causing death due to negligence.