Man hits biker with paver block in road rage incident

MUMBAI: A car driver who allegedly attacked a motorcycle rider with a paver block on Sunday evening was booked by the Bandra police for assault. The accused, Sameer Merchant, is a 38-year-old interior designer. He reversed his car after the signal turned green, leading to a fight with the rider.

The complainant, Sushant Kisan Mahadik, 29, is a security guard residing in Kanjurmarg (East). He told the police that he was on his way to work at the Lodha World Tower in Lower Parel on his motorcycle on Sunday evening when the road rage incident occurred. According to the police, around 6.45pm, Mahadik stopped at a signal at Lucky Junction on SV Road in Bandra (West) right behind the accused’s car. After the signal turned green, he moved his bike forward, ready to accelerate. At the same time, the white car in front of him reversed and hit his motorcycle.

Mahadik confronted the driver and told him to drive carefully. In response, the car driver, Sameer Merchant, abused him. This escalated into an argument, said a police officer. The car driver got out of his car and began recording a video of the interaction on his mobile phone. When Mahadik asked why he was recording, the car driver ran towards him and assaulted him.

“When Mahadik resisted, Merchant picked up a paver block from the roadside and hit him with it,” said the officer. The passersby then intervened to stop the fight and rushed Mahadik to the Bhabha hospital. After receiving treatment, Mahadik approached the Bandra police station. An FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (breach of peace) and 118 (1) (assault) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.