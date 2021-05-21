Man hits wife on head with rock, arrested

Byculla police arrested a man for allegedly hitting his wife on the head with a rock and killing her, after a dispute.

The police arrested the accused within 12 hours after he left for Uttar Pradesh after the murder.

According to the police officers on patrolling duty, on Wednesday, they received information about a woman lying in a pool of blood near Masina Hospital.

On reaching the spot, the officers saw the woman’s head bleeding and a bloody rock lying next to her body on the footpath.

“With no CCTV or eyewitness, we enquired around the area if anyone knew the woman. After two hours, we found out that the woman’s name was Sunita Santosh Yadav,” said an inspector Chimaji Adhav, from the Byculla police station.

The police later learnt that the woman resided with her husband in Mumbai, but did not have a permanent address. “We learnt that her husband had fled to his village somewhere in UP,” added Adhav.

The police then tracked Yadav’s phone and within minutes traced him.

“A team left for UP immediately and within 12 hours of the murder they arrested Yadav and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday,” added Adhav.

On questioning Yadav, he told the police that he had suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man due to which the couple fought daily.

On Wednesday, the two had a fight, after which, Yadav picked up a rock and clobbered Sunita’s head.

The police have arrested Yadav for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.