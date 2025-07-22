Man killed, buried in Nalasopara house by wife and her lover

MUMBAI: A man’s body, allegedly buried under tiles in his house by his wife and her lover, was recovered by the Pelhar police on Monday. The police have launched a manhunt for the killers who are absconding. The incident came to light after the deceased man’s brother was unable to contact him for many days, and when he visited the house, he noticed a foul stench. Gudiya Devi

The deceased, Vijay Chauhan, 34, lived with his wife, Chaman alias Gudiya Devi, 32, in Sai Sharda Welfare Society in the Dhaniv Baug area of Nalasopara (East). The couple had been married for more than 10 years and had a two-year-old son. According to the police, Gudiya was in an extramarital relationship with 33-year-old Monu Vishwakarma, who lived in the same neighbourhood. The couple allegedly conspired to kill Vijay before eloping.

Vijay Chauhan

Gudiya and Vishwakarma executed the murder about 15 days ago and dug a pit that is six feet long, two feet wide, and four feet deep to bury Vijay. They then covered the burial spot with tiles to avoid detection, said a police officer.

The deceased had two brothers residing in Bilal Pada who recently bought a new house and needed money from Vijay. When they could not reach him via call, they called his wife and were told that Vijay is in Kurla for work. A few minutes after this call, Gudiya switched off her cell and fled, said senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti. Vijay’s younger brother, Akhilesh, 24, visited his house and noticed new tiles installed in some parts from where a foul smell was emanating. When he removed the tiles with help from neighbours, the stench got stronger. Finding this suspicious, he approached the Pelhar police on Sunday night to report that his brother had been missing for several days.

Akhilesh told the police that his brother has been unreachable ever since Gudiya eloped with Vishwakarma. Following this, the police visited his house for inspection, excavated the flooring, and found Chauhan’s body buried there. Around 6 pm on Sunday, they recovered the body in the presence of a forensic team, tehsildar, and doctors.

Vankoti said Chaman and Vishwakarma are both on the run. On Monday, they registered a case under sections of murder, destruction of evidence, and conspiracy against both of them. More than seven police teams are now searching for them, he added.