THANE: Nitu Singh, 23, a resident of Bhadwad village in Bhiwandi, was killed on Monday after being stabbed by her neighbour, whose marriage proposal she had rejected. Her younger sister was also injured when she tried to intervene and save her. The Shanti Nagar police have booked the 24-year-old accused, Raju Singh, and launched a search for him. Man kills 23-year-old neighbour after she rejects his proposal

The incident occurred on Monday night , in Bhadwad village, at Shatrughna Tare Chawl. The residents of the area became furious after the incident. The victim identified as

According to the police, Nitu Singh lived with her parents and two siblings in Shatrughna Tare chawl in Bhadwad while Raju Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked in a private firm. Raju had proposed to Nitu several times after getting a job, but the latter rejected his proposal every time.

On Monday night, when she was at home, Raju Singh approached her again and proposed to marry her. The moment she refused, he started stabbing her. Nitu’s younger sister rushed in from the kitchen on hearing the commotion and tried to intervene, sustaining injuries in the process.

The father of the deceased subsequently filed a complaint at the Shanti Nagar police station, based on which Raju Singh was booked under sections 103, 333, and 118(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Raju is on the run, and our team is searching for him using CCTV footage,” said a police officer. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector (crime) Atul Adurkar.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ulhasnagar resident Ajaya Chuhan, 45, was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group of people over his alleged affair with the wife of one of the assailants.

The Central police station in Ulhasnagar registered a murder case based on a complaint by Arvind Chauhan, the deceased’s brother. The accused allegedly entered Chauhan’s home with swords and stabbed him to death. They also threatened Arvind and his wife with dire consequences if they filed a police complaint. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and a search is on for the other accused, said police.