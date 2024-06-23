Man kills live-in partner, tries to pass it off as accident

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Nagpada police on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 37-year-old live-in partner multiple times on June 12 leading to her death on Friday. The man, identified as Sirajuddhin Jamaluddhin Shaikh alias Chand, a resident of Foras road in Nagpada, had admitted the woman at the BYL Nair hospital in Mumbai Central claiming she fell on a wooden plank and iron nails pierced into her body. But doctors at the hospital suspected she was murdered and intimated the police, after which Shaikh was arrested. HT Image

According to the police, the woman, Aarti Vijay Singh, was earlier married with a man from Amravati, with whom she had two kids. She subsequently lived in with a man in Mumbai, with whom she had four kids, followed by another man, with whom she had one kid. She began living with Shaikh around a year ago.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“On June 12, there was a minor dispute between the couple, after which Shaikh stabbed Singh several times. He then took her to BYL Nair hospital and admitted her there, claiming that she had fallen on a wooden plank and injured herself,” said a police officer.

After Singh died on Friday, hospital authorities intimated the police about her death. They said they suspected she was murdered based on injury marks on her stomach and right leg, which indicated she had been stabbed with a knife, said police.

“Our teams traced Shaikh based on his mobile location and arrested him. He has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.