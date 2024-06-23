 Man kills live-in partner, tries to pass it off as accident | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills live-in partner, tries to pass it off as accident

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 23, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Man arrested for stabbing live-in partner leading to her death in Mumbai. Suspected murder after hospital found injury marks. Arrested and booked for murder.

MUMBAI: A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Nagpada police on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 37-year-old live-in partner multiple times on June 12 leading to her death on Friday. The man, identified as Sirajuddhin Jamaluddhin Shaikh alias Chand, a resident of Foras road in Nagpada, had admitted the woman at the BYL Nair hospital in Mumbai Central claiming she fell on a wooden plank and iron nails pierced into her body. But doctors at the hospital suspected she was murdered and intimated the police, after which Shaikh was arrested.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the woman, Aarti Vijay Singh, was earlier married with a man from Amravati, with whom she had two kids. She subsequently lived in with a man in Mumbai, with whom she had four kids, followed by another man, with whom she had one kid. She began living with Shaikh around a year ago.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“On June 12, there was a minor dispute between the couple, after which Shaikh stabbed Singh several times. He then took her to BYL Nair hospital and admitted her there, claiming that she had fallen on a wooden plank and injured herself,” said a police officer.

After Singh died on Friday, hospital authorities intimated the police about her death. They said they suspected she was murdered based on injury marks on her stomach and right leg, which indicated she had been stabbed with a knife, said police.

“Our teams traced Shaikh based on his mobile location and arrested him. He has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man kills live-in partner, tries to pass it off as accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On